BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .327; Bichette, Toronto, .314; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .307; Yoshida, Boston, .295; Tucker, Houston, .292; Turner, Boston, .287; Merrifield, Toronto, .286; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, .286; N.Lowe, Texas, .282; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Hays, Baltimore, .281.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 101; Semien, Texas, 99; A.García, Texas, 94; Bregman, Houston, 86; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 85; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 82; Robert Jr., Chicago, 81; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 79; N.Lowe, Texas, 79; Tucker, Houston, 79.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 90; Devers, Boston, 89; Turner, Boston, 87; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 87; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 83; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 82.

HITS_Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 153; Bichette, Toronto, 152; Semien, Texas, 152; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 150; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 148; N.Lowe, Texas, 146; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 144; Kwan, Cleveland, 144; Tucker, Houston, 140; Bregman, Houston, 138; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 138.

DOUBLES_N.Lowe, Texas, 37; M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; Seager, Texas, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 33; Hays, Baltimore, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Semien, Texas, 32.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5; 12 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 32; Judge, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Raleigh, Seattle, 25.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 53; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 38; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 35; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Mateo, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Caballero, Seattle, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 24; Merrifield, Toronto, 24.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 13-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Cole, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.92; Cole, New York, 2.95; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.01; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; Kirby, Seattle, 3.28; Gausman, Toronto, 3.30; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.38; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.41; Dunning, Texas, 3.46; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3.63.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 202; P.López, Minnesota, 196; Cole, New York, 188; L.Castillo, Seattle, 181; Cease, Chicago, 176; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 167; Giolito, Los Angeles, 165; F.Valdez, Houston, 164; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 159; S.Gray, Minnesota, 156.

