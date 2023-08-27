AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .326; Bichette, Toronto, .316; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .305; Yoshida, Boston, .294; Tucker, Houston, .290; Turner,…

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .326; Bichette, Toronto, .316; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .305; Yoshida, Boston, .294; Tucker, Houston, .290; Turner, Boston, .290; Merrifield, Toronto, .289; Hays, Baltimore, .282; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; N.Lowe, Texas, .281; Verdugo, Boston, .281.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 100; Semien, Texas, 97; A.García, Texas, 93; Bregman, Houston, 81; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 80; Robert Jr., Chicago, 80; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 78; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 78; Kwan, Cleveland, 77; N.Lowe, Texas, 77.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 95; A.García, Texas, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 92; Devers, Boston, 88; Bregman, Houston, 87; Turner, Boston, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 83; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 82; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 81; Semien, Texas, 81.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 152; Semien, Texas, 148; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 147; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 145; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 145; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 141; N.Lowe, Texas, 141; Kwan, Cleveland, 138; Tucker, Houston, 135; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 134.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; N.Lowe, Texas, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Seager, Texas, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 33; Hays, Baltimore, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Semien, Texas, 31; 5 tied at 30.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; A.García, Texas, 32; Devers, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Raleigh, Seattle, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 49; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 35; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 26; Caballero, Seattle, 25; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 24.

PITCHING_Gibson, Baltimore, 13-7; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 11-4; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.95; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.06; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.14; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.15; Gausman, Toronto, 3.23; Kirby, Seattle, 3.28; Dunning, Texas, 3.36; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.40; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3.52.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 195; P.López, Minnesota, 191; Cole, New York, 181; L.Castillo, Seattle, 175; Cease, Chicago, 169; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 167; Giolito, Los Angeles, 159; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 159; F.Valdez, Houston, 159; Gilbert, Seattle, 153.

