AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .326; Bichette, Toronto, .315; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .305; Yoshida, Boston, .294; Tucker, Houston, .291; Merrifield, Toronto, .289; Turner, Boston, .285; Hays, Baltimore, .284; Verdugo, Boston, .282; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; N.Lowe, Texas, .281.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 98; Semien, Texas, 97; A.García, Texas, 91; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 79; Robert Jr., Chicago, 79; Bregman, Houston, 78; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 78; Kwan, Cleveland, 77; N.Lowe, Texas, 77; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 76.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 95; A.García, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 91; Devers, Boston, 88; Bregman, Houston, 83; Turner, Boston, 82; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 81; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 80; Suárez, Seattle, 80; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 80; Semien, Texas, 80.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 150; Semien, Texas, 147; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 144; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 144; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 143; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 141; N.Lowe, Texas, 140; Kwan, Cleveland, 138; Tucker, Houston, 134; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 133.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 36; N.Lowe, Texas, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Seager, Texas, 34; Verdugo, Boston, 33; Hays, Baltimore, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Semien, Texas, 31; T.France, Seattle, 30; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; A.García, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Siri, Tampa Bay, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Raleigh, Seattle, 24; Santander, Baltimore, 24.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 49; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 34; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 26; Caballero, Seattle, 25; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 24.

PITCHING_Gibson, Baltimore, 13-7; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 11-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.95; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.06; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.14; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.15; Gausman, Toronto, 3.23; Kirby, Seattle, 3.28; Dunning, Texas, 3.36; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.40; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3.52.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 195; P.López, Minnesota, 191; Cole, New York, 181; L.Castillo, Seattle, 175; Cease, Chicago, 169; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 167; Giolito, Los Angeles, 159; F.Valdez, Houston, 159; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 152; S.Gray, Minnesota, 151.

