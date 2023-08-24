AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .329; Bichette, Toronto, .318; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .294; Tucker, Houston, .293; Merrifield,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .329; Bichette, Toronto, .318; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .294; Tucker, Houston, .293; Merrifield, Toronto, .292; Turner, Boston, .288; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Hays, Baltimore, .281; N.Lowe, Texas, .280; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .280; Witt Jr., Kansas City, .280.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 97; Semien, Texas, 96; A.García, Texas, 90; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 78; Bregman, Houston, 78; Robert Jr., Chicago, 78; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 77; Kwan, Cleveland, 77; N.Lowe, Texas, 76; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 76.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 95; A.García, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 91; Devers, Boston, 85; Bregman, Houston, 82; Turner, Boston, 81; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 81; Suárez, Seattle, 80; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 80; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 79; Semien, Texas, 79.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 149; Semien, Texas, 146; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 144; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 144; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 142; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 140; N.Lowe, Texas, 137; Kwan, Cleveland, 135; Tucker, Houston, 133; Merrifield, Toronto, 131; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 131.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 35; N.Lowe, Texas, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; Seager, Texas, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 33; Hays, Baltimore, 31; Semien, Texas, 31; T.France, Seattle, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Waters, Kansas City, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; A.García, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 27; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Siri, Tampa Bay, 24; Raleigh, Seattle, 24.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 49; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 37; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 34; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 26; Caballero, Seattle, 25; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Ja.Duran, Boston, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-7; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Cole, New York, 10-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 10-7.

ERA_Bradish, Baltimore, 3.03; Cole, New York, 3.03; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.14; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.15; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.15; Dunning, Texas, 3.19; Gausman, Toronto, 3.23; Kirby, Seattle, 3.28; Berríos, Toronto, 3.39; P.López, Minnesota, 3.51.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 195; P.López, Minnesota, 187; L.Castillo, Seattle, 175; Cole, New York, 170; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 167; Cease, Chicago, 163; Giolito, Los Angeles, 159; F.Valdez, Houston, 153; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 152; S.Gray, Minnesota, 147.

