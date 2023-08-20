AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .325; Bichette, Toronto, .319; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .301; Merrifield,…

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .325; Bichette, Toronto, .319; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .301; Merrifield, Toronto, .300; Tucker, Houston, .297; Turner, Boston, .286; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .283; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Witt Jr., Kansas City, .281.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; A.García, Texas, 89; N.Lowe, Texas, 76; Robert Jr., Chicago, 76; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 75; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 75; Kwan, Cleveland, 75; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 75; Bregman, Houston, 72.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 92; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Devers, Boston, 84; Bregman, Houston, 80; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 79; Semien, Texas, 79; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 79; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 76; Suárez, Seattle, 76.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 145; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 142; Semien, Texas, 141; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 140; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 140; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 135; Kwan, Cleveland, 133; N.Lowe, Texas, 132; Tucker, Houston, 131; Merrifield, Toronto, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 130.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; N.Lowe, Texas, 33; Seager, Texas, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; Semien, Texas, 30; Hays, Baltimore, 29; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 29; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Tucker, Houston, 29.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; A.García, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 28; Burger, Miami, 25; Judge, New York, 24; Siri, Tampa Bay, 24; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 24.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 48; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 36; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 33; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 25; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24; Caballero, Seattle, 23; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Merrifield, Toronto, 23.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-7; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-5; Cole, New York, 10-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8.

ERA_Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 3.03; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.17; Dunning, Texas, 3.19; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.23; Kirby, Seattle, 3.23; Gausman, Toronto, 3.24; Berríos, Toronto, 3.39; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3.44.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 187; P.López, Minnesota, 187; Cole, New York, 170; L.Castillo, Seattle, 166; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 165; Cease, Chicago, 157; F.Valdez, Houston, 153; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 152; Giolito, Los Angeles, 150; S.Gray, Minnesota, 147.

