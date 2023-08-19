AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .321; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .302; Merrifield,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Bichette, Toronto, .321; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .306; Yoshida, Boston, .302; Merrifield, Toronto, .301; Tucker, Houston, .297; Turner, Boston, .289; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .286; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Hays, Baltimore, .281.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 92; A.García, Texas, 89; N.Lowe, Texas, 76; Kwan, Cleveland, 75; Robert Jr., Chicago, 75; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 73; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 72; Bregman, Houston, 71; Turner, Boston, 71.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 92; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 85; Devers, Boston, 83; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Bregman, Houston, 79; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 79; Semien, Texas, 79; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 78; Turner, Boston, 75; Suárez, Seattle, 75.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 144; Semien, Texas, 141; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 138; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 137; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 137; Kwan, Cleveland, 132; N.Lowe, Texas, 131; Tucker, Houston, 131; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 130; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 129; Merrifield, Toronto, 129.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; N.Lowe, Texas, 33; Seager, Texas, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; Semien, Texas, 30; Hays, Baltimore, 29; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 29; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Tucker, Houston, 29.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kwan, Cleveland, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Robert Jr., Chicago, 32; A.García, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 27; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 24; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 24; Judge, New York, 23; Siri, Tampa Bay, 23; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 23.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 48; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 34; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 32; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; Mateo, Baltimore, 25; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Merrifield, Toronto, 23.

PITCHING_Gibson, Baltimore, 12-7; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Cole, New York, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8.

ERA_Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.76; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.04; Dunning, Texas, 3.10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.17; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.18; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.23; Kirby, Seattle, 3.23; Gausman, Toronto, 3.24; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.31.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 187; P.López, Minnesota, 187; L.Castillo, Seattle, 166; Cole, New York, 166; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 165; Cease, Chicago, 157; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 152; Giolito, Los Angeles, 150; F.Valdez, Houston, 148; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.