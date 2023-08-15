AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .323; Bichette, Toronto, .321; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .303; Merrifield, Toronto, .302; Yoshida,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .323; Bichette, Toronto, .321; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .303; Merrifield, Toronto, .302; Yoshida, Boston, .300; Tucker, Houston, .294; Turner, Boston, .288; Semien, Texas, .283; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .282.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 95; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 91; A.García, Texas, 89; N.Lowe, Texas, 75; Robert Jr., Chicago, 74; Kwan, Cleveland, 73; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 71; Jung, Texas, 70; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 70; Turner, Boston, 70.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 91; Tucker, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 84; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; Semien, Texas, 77; Bregman, Houston, 75; Suárez, Seattle, 74; Turner, Boston, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 72; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 72.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 144; Semien, Texas, 139; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 133; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 132; Kwan, Cleveland, 129; N.Lowe, Texas, 128; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 127; Tucker, Houston, 127; Merrifield, Toronto, 126; Franco, Tampa Bay, 124; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 124; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 124.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 33; N.Lowe, Texas, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Semien, Texas, 29; Tucker, Houston, 29; Verdugo, Boston, 29.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; 7 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Robert Jr., Chicago, 31; A.García, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Siri, Tampa Bay, 23; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 23; Judge, New York, 22; Jung, Texas, 22; Tucker, Houston, 22; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 22.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 46; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 34; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 28; Mateo, Baltimore, 25; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Merrifield, Toronto, 22.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-7; Cole, New York, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8.

ERA_Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.76; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.04; Dunning, Texas, 3.10; Kirby, Seattle, 3.11; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.17; Bradish, Baltimore, 3.18; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.31.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 183; P.López, Minnesota, 180; Cole, New York, 166; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 165; L.Castillo, Seattle, 163; Cease, Chicago, 157; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 152; F.Valdez, Houston, 148; Giolito, Los Angeles, 145; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.