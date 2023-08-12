AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .323; Bichette, Toronto, .321; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .305; Yoshida, Boston, .300; Merrifield,…

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .323; Bichette, Toronto, .321; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .305; Yoshida, Boston, .300; Merrifield, Toronto, .297; Tucker, Houston, .297; Turner, Boston, .286; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .282; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Hays, Baltimore, .281.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; A.García, Texas, 85; Robert Jr., Chicago, 74; Kwan, Cleveland, 72; N.Lowe, Texas, 72; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 71; Jung, Texas, 70; Bregman, Houston, 69; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 69; Turner, Boston, 69.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 89; Tucker, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 83; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; Bregman, Houston, 75; Turner, Boston, 72; Suárez, Seattle, 72; Semien, Texas, 72; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 71.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 144; Semien, Texas, 134; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 132; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 128; Kwan, Cleveland, 127; Tucker, Houston, 126; N.Lowe, Texas, 125; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 124; Franco, Tampa Bay, 124; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 124.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 33; N.Lowe, Texas, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Semien, Texas, 29; Verdugo, Boston, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Tucker, Houston, 28.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 4; Báez, Detroit, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Robert Jr., Chicago, 31; A.García, Texas, 29; Devers, Boston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Siri, Tampa Bay, 23; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 23; Judge, New York, 22; Tucker, Houston, 22; Jung, Texas, 22.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 46; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 34; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 27; Mateo, Baltimore, 25; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Merrifield, Toronto, 21.

PITCHING_Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-7; Cole, New York, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8.

ERA_Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.75; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.17; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.18; Dunning, Texas, 3.21; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.30; Kirby, Seattle, 3.32; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 183; P.López, Minnesota, 180; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 165; L.Castillo, Seattle, 163; Cole, New York, 160; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 152; Cease, Chicago, 150; Giolito, Los Angeles, 145; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144; F.Valdez, Houston, 144.

