Loyd leads Seattle against Minnesota after 24-point game

Minnesota Lynx (14-16, 8-7 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (9-21, 6-8 Western Conference) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Minnesota Lynx (14-16, 8-7 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (9-21, 6-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -1.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Jewell Loyd scored 24 points in the Seattle Storm’s 81-71 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Storm have gone 6-8 against Western Conference teams. Seattle is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Lynx are 8-7 in Western Conference play. Minnesota averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 6- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 99-97 on June 30. Napheesa Collier scored 31 points to help lead the Lynx to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezi Magbegor is averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 24.1 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Collier is averaging 21.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.