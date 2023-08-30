Lowe and Arozarena help surging Tampa Bay Rays beat Miami Marlins 3-0 in 10 innings

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking single during Tampa Bay’s three-run 10th inning, and the Rays beat the…

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking single during Tampa Bay’s three-run 10th inning, and the Rays beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Four Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a four-hitter. After going 8-17 in July, the Rays closed out a 17-8 August and pulled within 1½ games of AL East-leading Baltimore.

Jonathan Aranda opened the 10th with an infield single for the Rays’ third hit of the game, moving automatic runner Jose Siri to third. Lowe, hitting for Vidal Brujan, then singled back up the middle against David Robertson (4-6).

Randy Arozarena added a two-run single as the Rays won for the eighth time in nine games overall.

Shawn Armstrong (1-0) threw 1 2/3 hitless innings for the win, and Pete Fairbanks closed with a perfect 10th for his 18th save.

Miami wasted a terrific start by Jesús Luzardo, who struck out eight while pitching six innings of one-hit ball. The Marlins (66-67) dropped under .500 for the first time since they were 25-26 entering play on May 26.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.