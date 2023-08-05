Los Angeles visits Washington on 7-game road skid

Los Angeles Sparks (9-18, 6-10 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-13, 6-9 Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (9-18, 6-10 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-13, 6-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to break its seven-game road slide when the Sparks play Washington.

The Mystics have gone 9-4 in home games. Washington ranks third in the WNBA allowing 80.2 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Sparks are 2-10 in road games. Los Angeles is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Mystics defeated the Sparks 79-77 in their last meeting on Aug. 4. Tianna Hawkins led the Mystics with 17 points, and Azura Stevens led the Sparks with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 12.4 points and six assists for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.8 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 13.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 82.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

