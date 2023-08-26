Los Angeles visits Connecticut after Bonner’s 30-point outing

Los Angeles Sparks (14-18, 8-10 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (23-11, 13-4 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Los Angeles Sparks (14-18, 8-10 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (23-11, 13-4 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut plays the Los Angeles Sparks after DeWanna Bonner scored 30 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 95-90 overtime loss to the New York Liberty.

The Sun have gone 9-6 in home games. Connecticut leads the Eastern Conference with 39.5 points in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 11.4.

The Sparks have gone 6-10 away from home. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sun won 83-74 in the last matchup on June 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 15.9 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 16.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Connecticut.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Sparks: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles), Bernadett Hatar: out (return to play protocols).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

