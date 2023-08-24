Los Angeles visits Atlanta after Howard’s 27-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (13-18, 8-10 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-17, 10-8 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Los Angeles Sparks (13-18, 8-10 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-17, 10-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Los Angeles Sparks after Rhyne Howard scored 27 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 112-100 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Dream have gone 9-7 in home games. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 4.5.

The Sparks are 5-10 on the road. Los Angeles is 7-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sparks won 85-74 in the last matchup on Aug. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 17.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Howard is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Sparks: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

