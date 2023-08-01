Los Angeles hosts New York following Stewart’s 25-point showing

New York Liberty (19-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (9-16, 6-10 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

New York Liberty (19-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (9-16, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -8.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Breanna Stewart scored 25 points in the Liberty’s 87-79 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks have gone 7-7 at home. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the WNBA with 18.8 assists per game led by Jordin Canada averaging 5.9.

The Liberty are 9-2 in road games. New York is eighth in the WNBA scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Stewart averaging 8.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on July 30 the Liberty won 87-79 led by 25 points from Stewart, while Dearica Hamby scored 21 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Stewart is averaging 23.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 78.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 91.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

