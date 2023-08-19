Los Angeles faces Las Vegas on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Sparks (12-18, 6-10 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (28-3, 15-1 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Los Angeles Sparks (12-18, 6-10 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (28-3, 15-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -16.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Sparks take on Las Vegas.

The Aces are 15-1 in Western Conference games. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with 93.8 points and is shooting 49.4%.

The Sparks are 6-10 in conference matchups. Los Angeles has a 6-7 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 97-78 on July 13, with A’ja Wilson scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 21.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 93.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Sparks: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

