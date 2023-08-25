LeMahieu homers twice to back Cole and Yanks beat Rays 6-2 for 2nd win in 12 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — DJ LeMahieu homered twice for the first time in two years, Gerrit Cole won on…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — DJ LeMahieu homered twice for the first time in two years, Gerrit Cole won on the road for the first time in two months and the sliding New York Yankees beat the AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Friday night.

Last-place New York (62-66), in danger of ending its streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons, won for just second time in 12 games.

LeMahieu put the Yankees ahead with a fifth-inning homer off Zach Eflin (13-8) and homered in the eighth against Trevor Kelley. It was the seventh multihomer game for LeMahieu and first since May 5, 2021, against Washington.

Cole (11-4) had been 0-2 in six road starts since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3. He matched his season high of 11 strikeouts, allowing two runs — one earned — and three hits in 7 2/3 innings. His AL-leading ERA dropped from 3.03 to 2.95.

After rookie Everson Pereira put the Yankees ahead 2-0 with an RBI single in the sixth, Yandy Díaz homered in the bottom half for the Rays (78-52). The AL batting leader went 1 for 3 and remained at .326.

Tampa Bay’s second run off Cole was unearned and came around on Brandon Lowe’s RBI single in the eighth against Jonathan Loáisiga, who finished a four-hitter.

Eflin failed in his bid to become the AL’s first 14-game winner. He gave up two runs and seven hits, striking out a season-best 11 over six innings. He threw a season-high 103 pitches.

Aaron Judge struck out four times, including three against Eflin, and walked once.

Gleyber Torres had an RBI double in the seventh, and Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double.

DICKIE V IN THE HOUSE

College basketball icon and Rays’ fan Dick Vitale was at the game and received a loud ovation from the crowd when shown on the video board. Vitale completed his fifth week of radiation treatments on Friday for vocal cord cancer and has one week remaining.

COLE TRAIN

Cole has allowed two runs or fewer in 20 of 27 starts, most in the majors. He has gone six innings or more in 21 outings, topping the AL.

BUSTED BAT

Stanton’s bat broke into several pieces on a first-inning grounder to third, with one part ending up around 10 feet onto the outfield turf behind shortstop.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 3B Josh Donaldson (strained right calf) traveled with the team and could be nearing a minor league rehab assignment. … 1B Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion syndrome) may take batting practice in the next few days.

Rays: SS Taylor Walls (left oblique strain) is set to start a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday and could be back next Friday.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (8-7) and Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow (6-4) are Saturday’s starters.

