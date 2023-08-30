Live Radio
Leipzig signs Europa League-winning defender Lenz from Frankfurt in 10th new arrival

The Associated Press

August 30, 2023, 4:04 AM

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig added depth to its squad by signing Europa League-winning defender Christopher Lenz from Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Lenz, who has been given a one-year contract with an option for another season, will compete with David Raum for the left-back position.

Lenz played 53 times for Frankfurt in all competitions after joining from Union Berlin in 2021.

He scored the German club’s first penalty in the shootout when it beat Rangers in the 2022 Europa League final, and played for Frankfurt in the Champions League last season.

Lenz is Leipzig’s 10th new arrival of the off-season amid a major rebuild following the sale of key players including Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City, Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool and Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea.

