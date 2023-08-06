Las Vegas visits New York, looks for 25th win this season

Las Vegas Aces (24-2, 14-1 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (21-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (24-2, 14-1 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (21-6, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -5.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas will look for its 25th win this season when the Aces visit the New York Liberty.

The Liberty have gone 10-4 at home. New York leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 38.1 boards. Breanna Stewart paces the Liberty with 9.3 rebounds.

The Aces are 11-2 on the road. Las Vegas is first in the WNBA averaging 9.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.6% from downtown. Jackie Young leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 46.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on June 30 the Aces won 98-81 led by 18 points from Kelsey Plum, while Stewart scored 16 points for the Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 22.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Aces. Young is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 88.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

