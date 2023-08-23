Las Vegas aims for 30th win this season in matchup against Chicago

Las Vegas Aces (29-4, 15-2 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-20, 3-14 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (29-4, 15-2 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (12-20, 3-14 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas will aim for its 30th victory this season when the Aces visit the Chicago Sky.

The Sky are 6-11 in home games. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Alanna Smith leads the Sky with 6.9 boards.

The Aces are 13-3 in road games. Las Vegas is fourth in the WNBA with 34.8 rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 9.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 107-95 on July 25. Kelsey Plum scored 27 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is shooting 42.3% and averaging 10.0 points for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 26.3 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 84.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 94.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

