Japan 3, Norway 1

Norway 1 0 — 1 Japan 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, Japan, Engen, 15th minute; 2, Norway, Reiten, (Boe Risa), 20th.

Second Half_3, Japan, Shimizu, 50th; 4, Japan, Miyazawa, (Fujino), 81st.

Goalies_Norway, Aurora Mikalsen, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Guro Pettersen; Japan, Ayaka Yamashita, Momoko Tanaka, Chika Hirao.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Edina Alves Batista. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz, Daiane Caroline Muniz Dos Santos. 4th Official_Katia García.

