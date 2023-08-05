Live Radio
Japan 3, Norway 1

The Associated Press

August 5, 2023, 6:00 AM

Norway 1 0 1
Japan 1 2 3

First Half_1, Japan, Engen, 15th minute; 2, Norway, Reiten, (Boe Risa), 20th.

Second Half_3, Japan, Shimizu, 50th; 4, Japan, Miyazawa, (Fujino), 81st.

Goalies_Norway, Aurora Mikalsen, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Guro Pettersen; Japan, Ayaka Yamashita, Momoko Tanaka, Chika Hirao.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Edina Alves Batista. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz, Daiane Caroline Muniz Dos Santos. 4th Official_Katia García.

