Jaime Lozano staying on as Mexico coach after winning CONCACAF Gold Cup

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jaime Lozano is staying on as Mexico coach after leading El Tri to the CONCACAF Gold Cup title last month.

Lozano had been serving as interim coach, but the Mexican Federation has decided to drop the interim tag. The 44-year-old Lozano also coached Mexico to bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, but his contract expired after the Games.

“We want to trust a Mexican coach, it´s time to recognize that there are great coaches in Mexico who are prepared and deserve the chance to lead our team,” said Ivar Sisniega, the executive president of the Mexican Federation.

“Right now, our best option is to choose a Mexican coach who knows our football deeply and can connect with the players,” added Sisniega.

Argentine Diego Cocca replaced Tata Martino after Mexico was eliminated in the first round of the World Cup in Qatar. It was the country’s worst performance in a World Cup it reached since 1978.

Cocca was fired three days after losing to the U.S. in the Nations League semifinals, and Lozano took over just four days before the start of the Gold Cup.

Lozano knew most of the players who were selected for the Gold Cup roster. Eleven of played for him in the Olympics, generally limited to under-23 teams.

Mexico receives an automatic berth for the 2026 World Cup as co-host with the U.S. and Canada.

“This is one of the biggest challenges of my professional career, I´m very excited and ready to work hard for the team,” Lozano said on social media.

