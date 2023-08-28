Iowa Boy’s Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes…

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

Class 5A Record Pts 1. West Des Moines Dowling 1-0 39 2. Southeast Polk (3) 1-0 38 3. Ankeny (2) 1-0 34 4. Johnston 1-0 30 5. Waukee 1-0 19 6. West Des Moines Valley 1-0 18 7. Marion Linn-Mar 1-0 14 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0 13 9. Bettendorf 1-0 12 10. Davenport West 1-0 8 (tie) Iowa City West 1-0 8

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7. Cedar Falls 6. Ankeny Centennial 6. Waterloo West 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5. Iowa City High 3. Pleasant Valley 2. Council Bluffs Lincoln 2. Des Moines Roosevelt 2. Waukee Northwest 2. Dubuque Hempstead 1.

Class 4A Record Pts 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2) 1-0 37 (tie) Eldridge North Scott 1-0 37 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2) 1-0 33 (tie) Norwalk 1-0 33 5. Adel ADM 1-0 24 6. Epworth Western Dubuque 1-0 22 (tie) Glenwood 1-0 22 8. Indianola 1-0 21 (tie) Alleman North Polk 1-0 21 10. Des Moines North (1) 1-0 13

Others receiving votes: Decorah 6. Denison-Schleswig 6. Mason City 5. Le Mars 3. Marion 2. Oskaloosa 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 2. Newton 1.

Class 3A Record Pts 1. Nevada (1) 1-0 40 2. Mount Vernon (1) 1-0 25 (tie) Davenport Assumption 1-0 25 4. Humboldt (1) 1-0 23 5. Williamsburg 1-0 22 6. Harlan (1) 0-1 20 7. Carroll (1) 1-0 18 8. Independence 1-0 14 9. Webster City 1-0 12 10. Creston 1-0 11

Others receiving votes: Creston 11. Clear Lake 10. Van Horne Benton 9. Perry 9. Fort Madison 8. Sioux City Heelan 6. Grinnell 5. Keokuk 2. Atlantic 1.

Class 2A Record Pts 1. Van Meter (3) 1-0 46 2. Central Lyon-GLR (2) 1-0 44 3. Inwood West Lyon 1-0 30 4. Spirit Lake 1-0 28 5. Monroe PCM 1-0 17 6. Mediapolis 1-0 16 (tie) Southeast Valley, Gowrie 1-0 16 8. Roland-Story 1-0 14 9. Goose Lake Northeast 1-0 10 10. Hull Western Christian 1-0 8 (tie) Cherokee 1-0 8 (tie) Clarinda 1-0 8 (tie) Orange City Unity Christian 1-0 8

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6. Tipton 5. Monticello 3. West Burlington-Notre Dame 3. Sheldon 2. Chariton 1. Estherville-Lincoln Central 1. Greene County 1.

Class 1A Record Pts 1. Grundy Center (2) 1-0 39 2. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 1-0 34 3. O-A BCIG (1) 1-0 30 4. Hawarden West Sioux (2) 1-0 27 5. Waterloo Columbus 1-0 19 6. Underwood 0-1 17 (tie) Denver 1-0 17 8. Dike-New Hartford 0-1 16 (tie) A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 1-0 16 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 1-0 15

Others receiving votes: Jewell South Hamilton 11. Iowa City Regina 8. Pella Christian 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 7. Hudson 5. Grand View Christian School 4. Sigourney-Keota 2.

Class A Record Pts 1. Britt West Hancock (3) 1-0 45 2. Lynnville-Sully 1-0 35 3. Moville Woodbury Central 1-0 24 4. Lisbon (1) 1-0 22 5. St. Ansgar 1-0 21 6. Southwest Valley 1-0 20 7. Troy Mills North Linn 1-0 19 8. South Central Calhoun 1-0 12 9. Logan-Magnolia (1) 1-0 11 10. Madrid 1-0 10 (tie) IKM(Manning 1-0 10

Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 7. Maquoketa 5. Lake Mills 4. Columbus Junction 4. AC/GC 4. Earlham 3. Kingsley-Pierson 3. Nashua-Plainfield 3. West Fork, Sheffield 3. Oakland Riverside 1. Arlington Starmont 1.

Class 8-Man Record Pts 1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1) 1-0 27 1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 1-0 27 3. Lenox 1-0 25 4. Anita CAM (1) 1-0 24 (tie) Wayland WACO (1) 1-0 24 6. Winfield-Mount Union 1-0 20 7. Montezuma 1-0 18 8. Bedford (1) 1-0 17 9. West Bend-Mallard 1-0 14 10. Central City 1-0 9 (tie) Clarksville 1-0 9 (tie) Easton Valley 1-0 9

Others receiving votes: Colo-NESCO 8. Marengo Iowa Valley 8. Baxter 7. Afton East Union 5. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 4. Fremont Mills, Tabor 4. East Mills 3. Lansing Kee 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 3. Janesville 1. Collins-Maxwell 1.

