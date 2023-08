Others receiving votes: Colo-NESCO 8. Marengo Iowa Valley 8. Baxter 7. Afton East Union 5. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey…

Others receiving votes: Colo-NESCO 8. Marengo Iowa Valley 8. Baxter 7. Afton East Union 5. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 4. Fremont Mills, Tabor 4. East Mills 3. Lansing Kee 3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 3. Janesville 1. Collins-Maxwell 1.

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.