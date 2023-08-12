IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix Results

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Indianapolis Lap length: 2.439 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (15) Scott Dixon,…

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Indianapolis

Lap length: 2.439 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.

2. (1) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

3. (4) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

4. (2) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

5. (3) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

6. (16) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

7. (8) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (10) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

9. (13) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

10. (17) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

11. (19) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

12. (12) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

13. (11) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

14. (14) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

15. (18) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

16. (27) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

17. (24) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

18. (6) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.

19. (5) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.

20. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

21. (22) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

22. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.

23. (20) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

24. (7) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 83, Running.

25. (25) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83, Running.

26. (26) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 79, Running.

27. (9) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.647 mph.

Time of Race: 01:51:24.7579.

Margin of Victory: 0.4779 seconds.

Cautions: 1 for 6 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: DeFrancesco 1-8, Rahal 9-23, Lundgaard 24-26, Dixon 27-31, Rahal 32-47, Lundgaard 48-51, Dixon 52-58, Rahal 59-63, Dixon 64.

Points: Palou 539, Dixon 438, Newgarden 434, McLaughlin 395, O’Ward 388, Ericsson 377, Power 365, Lundgaard 329, Kirkwood 312, Rossi 306.

