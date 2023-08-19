Indiana plays Phoenix on 4-game road skid

Indiana Fever (8-24, 4-13 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-21, 2-13 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (8-24, 4-13 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-21, 2-13 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to break its four-game road slide when the Fever take on Phoenix.

The Mercury have gone 8-8 at home. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Brianna Turner leads the Mercury with 6.1 boards.

The Fever have gone 5-12 away from home. Indiana has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Fever defeated the Mercury 72-71 in their last matchup on Aug. 1. Emma Cannon led the Fever with 23 points, and Diana Taurasi led the Mercury with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mercury. Taurasi is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 80.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.