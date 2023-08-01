Indiana hosts Phoenix, aims to stop home losing streak

Phoenix Mercury (6-18, 2-11 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (6-19, 4-9 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Phoenix Mercury (6-18, 2-11 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (6-19, 4-9 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Fever -6.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its five-game home skid with a victory against Phoenix.

The Fever are 1-8 in home games. Indiana ranks ninth in the WNBA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by NaLyssa Smith averaging 7.4.

The Mercury have gone 1-12 away from home. Phoenix has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 85-63 on June 30, with Brittney Griner scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Griner is averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mercury. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 1-9, averaging 79.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

