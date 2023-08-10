Indiana hosts Minnesota after Collier’s 29-point game

Minnesota Lynx (14-15, 8-7 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-22, 4-11 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Minnesota Lynx (14-15, 8-7 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (7-22, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Indiana Fever after Napheesa Collier scored 29 points in the Lynx’s 88-79 victory over the Chicago Sky.

The Fever are 2-10 in home games. Indiana ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.3 rebounds led by Aliyah Boston averaging 8.0.

The Lynx have gone 8-6 away from home. Minnesota is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on July 6 the Lynx won 90-83 led by 32 points from Collier, while Boston scored 22 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 14.8 points and eight rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Collier is averaging 21.9 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 2-8, averaging 75.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Fever: NaLyssa Smith: out (foot).

Lynx: Dorka Juhasz: out (hamstring), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.