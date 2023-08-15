IF Grissom back with the Braves after 2B Albies goes on injured list with hamstring strain

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of their game against the New…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of their game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Grissom, who lost out for the starting shortstop job during spring training, was promoted after the Braves placed second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Nicky Lopez had three hits and drove in three runs while replacing Albies in Atlanta’s 11-3 win over the Yankees on Monday night. It was the first game Albies missed all season.

Lopez likely will get more playing time, though Grissom played 40 games at second base last season while Albies was injured.

One of the Braves’ top prospects, Grissom showed plenty of offensive potential by batting .291 with five homers, 18 RBIs and five stolen bases in 2022, making him the apparent successor at shortstop after Dansby Swanson left in free agency.

But questions about the 22-year-old Grissom’s defensive skills led to journeyman Orlando Arcia winning the job.

Grissom has spent most of this year at Triple-A, hitting .327 with six homers, 50 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. During a stint with the Braves while Arcia was injured, the youngster made six errors in 19 games at shortstop.

Arcia has locked down the position with the best season of his career. He started in the All-Star Game and went into Tuesday hitting .289 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs.

Albies has been one of Atlanta’s most productive players, hitting .267 with 28 homers and 90 RBIs, second in the majors behind teammate Matt Olson. Albies ranks eighth in the big leagues with 235 total bases.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

