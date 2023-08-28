Live Radio
Houston’s Jose Altuve hits 2-run homer to become 1st Astros player to hit for cycle since 2013

The Associated Press

August 28, 2023, 10:26 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night to became just the ninth Houston Astros player to hit for the cycle.

Altuve is the first Houston player to do it since Brandon Barnes against Seattle on July 19, 2013. The Astros led the Red Sox 13-4 in the ninth inning. Altuve is 4 for 6 on the night with four RBIs.

Altuve struck out swinging leading off the game, then followed it up with a double in the third inning, single in the fifth and triple in the sixth.

