|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|28
|22
|.560
|6
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|25
|25
|.500
|9
|Spokane (Colorado)
|22
|26
|.458
|11
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|18
|30
|.375
|15
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Tri-City 5, Everett 3
Hillsboro 9, Eugene 3
Vancouver 2, Spokane 1, 10 innings
|Wednesday’s Games
Everett 5, Tri-City 2
Eugene 2, Hillsboro 2
Spokane 4, Vancouver 0
|Thursday’s Games
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
