All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 34 16 .680 — Everett (Seattle) 28 22 .560 6 Eugene (San Francisco) 25 25 .500 9 Spokane (Colorado) 22 26 .458 11 Hillsboro (Arizona) 21 29 .420 13 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 18 30 .375 15

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 5, Everett 3

Hillsboro 9, Eugene 3

Vancouver 2, Spokane 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Everett 5, Tri-City 2

Eugene 2, Hillsboro 2

Spokane 4, Vancouver 0

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

