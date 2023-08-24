Live Radio
Home » Sports » High-A Northwest League Glance

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

August 24, 2023, 12:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Northwest League
W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Toronto) 34 16 .680
Everett (Seattle) 28 22 .560 6
Eugene (San Francisco) 25 25 .500 9
Spokane (Colorado) 22 26 .458 11
Hillsboro (Arizona) 21 29 .420 13
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 18 30 .375 15

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 5, Everett 3

Hillsboro 9, Eugene 3

Vancouver 2, Spokane 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Everett 5, Tri-City 2

Eugene 2, Hillsboro 2

Spokane 4, Vancouver 0

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spokane at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up