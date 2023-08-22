Live Radio
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

August 22, 2023, 12:08 PM

All Times EDT
Northwest League
W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Toronto) 33 15 .688
Everett (Seattle) 27 21 .563 6
Eugene (San Francisco) 24 24 .500 9
Spokane (Colorado) 21 25 .457 11
Hillsboro (Arizona) 20 28 .417 13
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 17 29 .370 15

___

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Spokane, can.

Everett 6, Hillsboro 5

Vancouver 8, Eugene 1, 5 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Sports
