All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 33 15 .688 — Everett (Seattle) 27 21 .563 6 Eugene (San Francisco) 24 24 .500 9 Spokane (Colorado) 21 25 .457 11 Hillsboro (Arizona) 20 28 .417 13 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 17 29 .370 15

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Spokane, can.

Everett 6, Hillsboro 5

Vancouver 8, Eugene 1, 5 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

