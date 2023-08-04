All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 24 9 .727 — Everett (Seattle) 17 15 .531…

All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 24 9 .727 — Everett (Seattle) 17 15 .531 6 Eugene (San Francisco) 16 17 .485 8 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 15 18 .455 9 Spokane (Colorado) 14 19 .424 10 Hillsboro (Arizona) 12 21 .364 12

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver 6, Hillsboro 5, 10 innings

Eugene 3, Tri-City 2

Everett 7, Spokane 3

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games-

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

