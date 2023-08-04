|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|17
|15
|.531
|6
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|16
|17
|.485
|8
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Spokane (Colorado)
|14
|19
|.424
|10
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|12
|21
|.364
|12
___
|Thursday’s Games
Vancouver 6, Hillsboro 5, 10 innings
Eugene 3, Tri-City 2
Everett 7, Spokane 3
|Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games-
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
