All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Vancouver (Toronto) 22 9 .710 — Everett (Seattle) 16 15 .516 6 Eugene (San Francisco) 15 16 .484 7 Spokane (Colorado) 14 17 .452 8 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 14 17 .452 8 Hillsboro (Arizona) 12 19 .387 10

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Hillsboro 3

Tri-City 1, Eugene 0

Spokane 9, Everett 6

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

