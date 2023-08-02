Live Radio
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 11:00 AM

All Times EDT
Northwest League
W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Toronto) 22 9 .710
Everett (Seattle) 16 15 .516 6
Eugene (San Francisco) 15 16 .484 7
Spokane (Colorado) 14 17 .452 8
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 14 17 .452 8
Hillsboro (Arizona) 12 19 .387 10

___

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver 4, Hillsboro 3

Tri-City 1, Eugene 0

Spokane 9, Everett 6

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

