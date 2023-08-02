|All Times EDT
|Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|16
|15
|.516
|6
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|Spokane (Colorado)
|14
|17
|.452
|8
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|14
|17
|.452
|8
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|12
|19
|.387
|10
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver 4, Hillsboro 3
Tri-City 1, Eugene 0
Spokane 9, Everett 6
|Wednesday’s Games
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
