Harrison opts out of minor league contract with Rangers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Veteran infielder Josh Harrison opted out of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, the team announced Friday.

Harrison, 36, signed with the Rangers on Aug. 16. He appeared in 40 games with Philadelphia this season, batting .204 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 114 plate appearances. The Phillies released Harrison on Aug. 2.

After signing with Texas, Harrison played in six games with Triple-A Round Rock, going 6-for-27 (.222) with a home run and a double.

In 13 major league seasons, Harrison has hit .270 with 73 homers and 388 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2017 with Pittsburgh.

“I’ve always admired the way he plays and how much he enjoys the game, too,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He plays with a lot of passion.”

