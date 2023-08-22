Ha-Seong Kim’s grand slam leads Padres over Marlins 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim hit a grand slam and a double, stole third and scored twice to lead…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim hit a grand slam and a double, stole third and scored twice to lead the struggling Padres to a critical 6-2 win against the Miami Marlins on Monday night in a battle between two NL wild card hopefuls.

The Padres (60-66) are now four games behind the Marlins (64-62) in the wild card race. San Diego rebounded after losing three of four at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks in its previous series.

The Marlins have lost five of their last six games. Miami and San Diego play two more games in the series.

San Diego starter Michael Wacha (10-2) had a solid outing in the win, going 5 1/3 innings and giving up one run and five hits and striking out seven.

Marlins starter Ryan Weathers (1-8) — who was with the Padres earlier this season — was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday and had a rocky first two innings.

In the second, Weathers walked three consecutive batters with one out. With the bases jammed, Kim hit a four-seam fastball into the left field bleachers for his 17th homer of the season, giving San Diego a 5-0 lead.

Weathers lasted 3 1/3 innings, giving up five runs and five hits while walking five and striking out four.

Manny Machado smashed his 24th homer in the fifth against Marlins reliver Bryan Hoeing. It was a low-liner solo shot that traveled 403 feet to left center, hitting the top of the wall and bouncing over.

Miami’s Josh Bell hit his 18th homer of the season, a solo blast to right field in the sixth to breakup the shutout and drive Wacha from the game. The Marlins added another run in the inning against reliever Pedro Avila to narrow San Diego’s lead to 6-2.

The Marlins couldn’t muster any more runs, however, against Padres relivers Steven Wilson, Robert Suarez and Tom Cosgrove, each of whom pitched an inning.

San Diego scored a run in the first as Machado hit a sacrifice fly that plated Kim, who had previously doubled and stole third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: With Weathers recalled, RHP Johnny Cueto was placed on the 15-day IL with a viral infection. Weathers was acquired from the Padres for Garrett Cooper and Sean Reynolds at the trade deadline.

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (right shoulder capsule inflammation) is scheduled to resume throwing on Friday. He landed on the IL after experiencing stiffness in his shoulder after a start on July 28. He was shut down from throwing for three weeks. Padres general manager A.J. Preller said doctors believe Musgrove’s injury won’t require surgery. It is unknown if he will return late in the 2023 season or not until 2024. … LHP Tim Hill (sprained left ring finger) is slated to face hitters in a simulated game on Tuesday before he begins his rehab stint.

UP NEXT

Marlins LHP Jesus Luzardo (8-8, 4.13) will face Padres LHP Blake Snell (10-8, 2.65), who leads the MLB in ERA, for the second of the three-game set.

