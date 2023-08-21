Goaltender Jonathan Bernier retires after playing more than a decade in the NHL

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Goaltender Jonathan Bernier has decided to retire after playing more than a decade in the NHL,…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Goaltender Jonathan Bernier has decided to retire after playing more than a decade in the NHL, a career that spanned six teams and included winning a Stanley Cup ring.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement in a social media post Monday, thanking the organizations who gave him an opportunity and family members for supporting him along the way.

“After 14 years, it’s time for me to hang up the pads,” Bernier wrote. “There are no words to express my gratitude to everyone who has been part of my hockey journey since day one. Without all of you I couldn’t have done it.”

Bernier played more than 400 regular-season and playoff games since making his debut in 2007. He won the Cup as a backup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 before moving on to bigger roles in Toronto and elsewhere.

A hip injury that required surgery derailed his career a couple of years ago. Bernier has not played since December 2021 with the New Jersey Devils, with whom he signed an $8.2 million, three-year contract months earlier.

The Laval, Quebec, native was the 11th pick in the 2006 draft to L.A. His longest sustained role as a No. 1 goalie came with the Maple Leafs from 2013-16, and he also played for Anaheim, Colorado and Detroit

Bernier finishes with 165 regular-season victories.

