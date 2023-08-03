Live Radio
Home » Sports » Germany 1, South Korea 1

Germany 1, South Korea 1

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 8:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Germany 1 0 1
South Korea 1 0 1

First Half_1, South Korea, Sohyun, (Youngju), 6th minute; 2, Germany, Popp, (Huth), 42nd.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Germany, Merle Frohms, Ann Katrin Berger, Stina Johannes; South Korea, Jung Mi Kim, Young Geul Yoon.

Yellow Cards_Hegering, Germany, 90th+6.

Referee_Anna Marie Keighley. Assistant Referees_Sarah Jones, Maria Salamasina, Pol van Boekel. 4th Official_Marta Huerta de Aza.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up