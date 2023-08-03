Germany 1, South Korea 1

Germany 1 0 — 1 South Korea 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, South Korea, Sohyun, (Youngju), 6th minute; 2,…

First Half_1, South Korea, Sohyun, (Youngju), 6th minute; 2, Germany, Popp, (Huth), 42nd.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Germany, Merle Frohms, Ann Katrin Berger, Stina Johannes; South Korea, Jung Mi Kim, Young Geul Yoon.

Yellow Cards_Hegering, Germany, 90th+6.

Referee_Anna Marie Keighley. Assistant Referees_Sarah Jones, Maria Salamasina, Pol van Boekel. 4th Official_Marta Huerta de Aza.

