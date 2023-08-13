Gallo leads Twins against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Minnesota Twins (61-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (65-53, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35…

Minnesota Twins (61-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (65-53, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (5-5, 3.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -117, Twins -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Joey Gallo’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Philadelphia has a 34-23 record at home and a 65-53 record overall. The Phillies are 40-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota has a 28-34 record in road games and a 61-58 record overall. The Twins are fourth in the AL with 163 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 74 RBI while hitting .288 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 16-for-38 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Gallo is fourth on the Twins with 30 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 20 home runs). Ryan Jeffers is 11-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .287 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Twins: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Twins: Willi Castro: day-to-day (back), Donovan Solano: day-to-day (knee), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.