Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Luis Urias from Worcester (IL). Designated INF Christian Arroyo for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired minor league RHPs Aldrin Batista and Maximo Martinez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for international signing bonus money.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed 1B Josh Naylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive o August 1. Placed SS Tyler Freeman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 2. Recalled SS Jose Tena from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 2B Nick Solak for assignment. Claimed LHP Andrew Vasquez off waivers from Philadelphia. Sent RHP Spencer Turnbull to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LP Blake Taylor and 3B Joe Perez outright to Sugar Land (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Taylor Clarke on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 3. Recalled RHP James McArthur from Omaha (IL). Claimed RHP Joe Barlow off waivers from Texas.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 3B Brandon Drury from the 10-day IL. Placed SS Zach Neto on the 10-day IL. Sent 3B Kevin Padlo outright to Salt lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed LF Jordan Luplow off waivers from Toronto. Placed DH Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 2. Transferred RHP Brock Stewart from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released LHP Tanner Tully. Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released C Manny Pina. Sent 2B Tyler Wade outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Curtis Mead from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jay Jackson from family medical emergency list. Selected the contract of 3B Davis Schneider from Buffalo (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Clifton on a minor league contract. Optioned 2B Ernie Clement to Buffalo. Designated RHP Thomas Hatch for assignment. Sent RHP Mitch White outright to Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 60-day IL. Designated SS Dalton Guthrie for assignment. Agreed to terms with 3B Charlie Culberson on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded RF Kole Calhoun to Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations. Optioned RHP Emmet Sheehan to Oklahoma City (PCL). Activated LHP Ryan Yarbrough.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LF Tim Locastro to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RHP Tyson Miller off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated OF Starling Marte from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Returned RHP Noah Song to Boston.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Dauri Moreta on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated 2B Eguy Rosario from the 60-day IL and optioned him to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated LHP Tim Hill from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 1. Activated LHP Rich Hill.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned SS Isan Diaz to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Blake Rutherford from Rochester (IL). Released OF Corey Dickerson.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Sam Kessler. Reinstated RHP Joe Lorio to the active list, Placed LHP Kyle Lobstein on the inactive list. Placed RHP Merandy Gonzalez on the IL, retroactive to August 2.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed INF Wata Kumagai.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Nick Ernst.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Connor Richardson.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signe RHP Giovani Abreu.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded RHP Andrew Dietz to Empire State in exchange for LHP Tanner Propst.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released C Oscar Hernandez.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Marlon Mack. Released LS Jack Coco.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DLs Matthew Gotal and Caeveon Patton, WR, Mathew Sexton and OL Michal Menet. Placed TE Felipe Franks, LB Ikenna Enechukwu and WR Chris Blair on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the reserve/non-football injury list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Mac McCain. Waived CB Colby Richardson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DE Jalyn Holmes. Signed DE Yanick Ngakoue and TE Marcedes Lewis.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Cam Bright, TE Miller Forristall and WR Jalen Wayne. Waived WR Daylen Baldwin and CB Thomas Graham Jr. with injury designations. Waived P Joseph Charlton, RB Nate McCrary and T Hunter Thedford.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed S Malik Hooker to a three-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tae Hayes. Waived DB Jarren Williams with an injury designation.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT D.J. Scaife. Placed Scott Quessenberry on injured reserve. Waived G Dylan Deatherage from injured reserve with a settlement.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Kenyan Drake.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert. Waived FB John Lovett. with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Abram Smith. Waived FB Zach Ojile.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Terez Hall on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed DE Cameron Jordan to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Jeff Smith. Signed NT Donovan Jeter.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed RW Tom Wilson to a seven-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Blake Christensen.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Mutually agreed to terminate the contract of F Erik Lopez.

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Keegan Hughes to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Ben Stitz to a short-term agreement.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Liam Fraser for the remainder of the season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Cristian Olivera from UD Almeria (Spain La Liga) to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired rights of first refusal for M Liam Fraser and $100,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) from Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Ryan Bilichuk to a short-term agreement. Loaned F Nathan Fogaca to Portland T2 for the remainder of the 2023 season.

MLS Next Pro

LOS ANGELES FC 2 — Signed D Lorenzo Dellavalle from Juventus to a multi-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed M Patrick Leal via transfer from Venezia FC.

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Mutually agreed to terminate the loan of M Ricardo Gorday.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney an undisclosed amount for comments made during a post-match press conference on July 28 in violation of policy.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Tom Bowen assistant women’s soccer coach.

