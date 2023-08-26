PREP FOOTBALL= Abbotsford 32, Melrose-Mindoro 6 Adams-Friendship 35, Nekoosa 13 Alma-Pepin 69, Assumption 30 Altoona 42, Osseo-Fairchild 6 Amery 40,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 32, Melrose-Mindoro 6

Adams-Friendship 35, Nekoosa 13

Alma-Pepin 69, Assumption 30

Altoona 42, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Amery 40, Unity 22

Antigo 20, Sturgeon Bay 15

Appleton East 51, Appleton West 0

Aquinas 42, Luther 7

Arcadia 38, Whitehall 20

Arrowhead 21, Homestead 3

Athens 44, Cornell 0

Auburndale 42, Big Foot 0

Badger 42, Racine Horlick 0

Baldwin-Woodville 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7

Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 20

Beaver Dam 47, Baraboo 8

Beloit Memorial 54, Madison East 14

Berlin 44, Wautoma 0

Black Hawk 42, Highland 6

Boyceville 26, Cameron 7

Brodhead 27, Evansville 3

Brookfield Academy 40, Pacelli 20

Brookwood 26, Viroqua 22

Brown Deer 13, West Allis Central 12

Cambria-Friesland 52, Kenosha Christian Life 6

Cambridge 28, Deerfield 7

Campbellsport 34, Kewaskum 27

Cashton 55, Independence 0

Cedarburg 28, Wauwatosa West 14

Clear Lake 47, Webster 8

Clinton 10, Turner 7

Colby 46, Spencer 14

Columbus 42, River Valley 7

Crandon 14, Merrill 7

Crivitz 13, Shiocton 0

Denmark 28, Shawano 8

Dodgeland 22, Parkview 7

Dodgeville 33, Pecatonica 22

Edgar 40, Stratford 6

Eleva-Strum 54, Colfax 20

Ellsworth 48, Waukesha South 6

Elmwood-Plum City 52, Blair-Taylor 20

Fall Creek 40, Augusta 8

Fall River/Rio 21, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

Fennimore 14, Richland Center 7

Flambeau 58, Mellen 14

Fort Atkinson 34, Jefferson 27

Franklin 45, Fond du Lac 6

Freedom 30, Seymour 0

Gilman 74, Lake Holcombe 0

Glenwood City 31, Barron 13

Grantsburg 27, St. Croix Falls 20

Greendale 48, Elkhorn Area 40

Hamilton 35, Oconomowoc 34

Hartford 41, Germantown 29

Hayward 14, Spooner 0

Hortonville 13, Pulaski 0

Howards Grove 55, Valders 6

Hurley 28, Ashland 14

Janesville Craig 43, Delavan-Darien 0

Janesville Parker 35, Milton 8

Johnson Creek 47, Palmyra-Eagle 14

Kaukauna 25, West De Pere 22

Kenosha St Joseph 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 12

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26, Watertown Luther Prep 6

Kewaunee 31, Luxemburg-Casco 22

Kiel 38, Sheboygan Falls 28

Kingsford, Mich. 35, Green Bay East 0

La Crosse Central 45, Eau Claire Memorial 30

Laconia 28, Markesan 6

Ladysmith 29, Cumberland 9

Lakeside Lutheran 14, Lake Country Lutheran 11

Lancaster 18, Cuba City 7

Little Chute 33, New London 6

Lodi 49, McFarland 3

Lomira 27, Edgerton 20

Marquette University 35, Catholic Memorial 0

Marshall 49, Manawa 6

Mayville 36, Horicon 28

McDonell Central 46, Greenwood 20

Medford Area 52, Onalaska 35

Menominee, Mich. 26, Marinette 0

Menomonee Falls 49, New Berlin West 38

Menomonie 28, DeForest 6

Middleton 35, Waterford 0

Milw. King 37, Shorewood 0

Milwaukee Hamilton 6, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

Milwaukee Reagan 38, Milwaukee Riverside University 36

Mishicot 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 22

Mondovi 32, Osceola 29

Mosinee 64, Clintonville 12

Mount Horeb 36, Monroe 13

Mukwonago 41, Sun Prairie 13

Muskego 15, Oak Creek 8

Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 58, Manitowoc 7

Neenah 40, Menasha 0

Neillsville 47, Loyal 0

New Glarus 7, Belleville 0

New Holstein 14, Waupun 6

New Lisbon 22, Iowa-Grant 12

New Richmond 31, Marshfield 10

Nicolet 46, Watertown 21

Northwestern 30, Somerset 20

Oconto Falls 38, Peshtigo 0

Oostburg 24, Kohler 12

Oshkosh West 28, West Bend West 14

Ozaukee 20, St. Mary 8

Pardeeville 42, Poynette 0

Pittsville 40, Cadott 26

Pius XI Catholic 43, St Thomas More 14

Platteville 35, Mineral Point 0

Plymouth 43, Sheboygan South 6

Port Washington 35, Grafton 7

Portage 48, Whitewater 0

Potosi 44, Ithaca 16

Prairie du Chien 21, Darlington 19

Prescott 41, Durand-Arkansaw 12

Racine Case 14, Brookfield East 13

Racine Lutheran 20, Martin Luther 10

Racine Park 49, Cudahy 0

Randolph 46, Hilbert 13

Reedsville 21, Lourdes Academy 14

Rhinelander 34, Wausau East 15

Rice Lake 34, Superior 10

River Falls 35, Holmen 7

River Ridge 19, Wauzeka-Steuben 0

Royall 34, Hillsboro 12

Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 0

Sauk Prairie 34, Reedsburg Area 0

Shell Lake 72, Northwood 40

Shoreland Lutheran 59, Catholic Central 6

Slinger 56, Whitnall 7

South Milwaukee 32, New Berlin Eisenhower 14

Southern Door 26, Brillion 7

Southwestern 40, Boscobel 13

Sparta 44, Mauston 13

Spring Valley 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 17

St Mary’s Springs 28, Edgewood 3

Stanley-Boyd 50, Marathon 6

Stevens Point 21, Hudson 14

Stevenson, Ill. 38, Kenosha Bradford 21

Sun Prairie West 40, Madison West 13

Tomah 27, West Salem 13

Tomahawk 7, Lakeland 0

Two Rivers 48, Amherst 26

Union Grove 14, Kenosha Tremper 7

Verona 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 14

Waterloo 48, Riverdale 12

Waukesha North 35, Burlington 17

Waukesha West 28, Madison Memorial 12

Waunakee 30, Notre Dame 7

Wausau West 42, De Pere 7

West Bend East 28, Sheboygan North 14

Westby 68, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 22

Westfield 56, Necedah 0

Westosha Central 42, Oregon 0

Weyauwega-Fremont 50, Rosholt 0

Whitefish Bay 44, Wisconsin Lutheran 7

Wilmot 34, Milwaukee Lutheran 18

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 41, Chilton 7

Winneconne 49, Omro 7

Wisconsin Dells 35, Black River Falls 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Iola-Scandinavia 28

Wrightstown 28, Waupaca 0

Xavier 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburndale vs. Rib Lake/Prentice, ccd.

Big Foot vs. East Troy, ccd.

Milw. Excellence vs. Milwaukee Science, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.