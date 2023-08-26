PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 32, Melrose-Mindoro 6
Adams-Friendship 35, Nekoosa 13
Alma-Pepin 69, Assumption 30
Altoona 42, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Amery 40, Unity 22
Antigo 20, Sturgeon Bay 15
Appleton East 51, Appleton West 0
Aquinas 42, Luther 7
Arcadia 38, Whitehall 20
Arrowhead 21, Homestead 3
Athens 44, Cornell 0
Auburndale 42, Big Foot 0
Badger 42, Racine Horlick 0
Baldwin-Woodville 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7
Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 20
Beaver Dam 47, Baraboo 8
Beloit Memorial 54, Madison East 14
Berlin 44, Wautoma 0
Black Hawk 42, Highland 6
Boyceville 26, Cameron 7
Brodhead 27, Evansville 3
Brookfield Academy 40, Pacelli 20
Brookwood 26, Viroqua 22
Brown Deer 13, West Allis Central 12
Cambria-Friesland 52, Kenosha Christian Life 6
Cambridge 28, Deerfield 7
Campbellsport 34, Kewaskum 27
Cashton 55, Independence 0
Cedarburg 28, Wauwatosa West 14
Clear Lake 47, Webster 8
Clinton 10, Turner 7
Colby 46, Spencer 14
Columbus 42, River Valley 7
Crandon 14, Merrill 7
Crivitz 13, Shiocton 0
Denmark 28, Shawano 8
Dodgeland 22, Parkview 7
Dodgeville 33, Pecatonica 22
Edgar 40, Stratford 6
Eleva-Strum 54, Colfax 20
Ellsworth 48, Waukesha South 6
Elmwood-Plum City 52, Blair-Taylor 20
Fall Creek 40, Augusta 8
Fall River/Rio 21, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Fennimore 14, Richland Center 7
Flambeau 58, Mellen 14
Fort Atkinson 34, Jefferson 27
Franklin 45, Fond du Lac 6
Freedom 30, Seymour 0
Gilman 74, Lake Holcombe 0
Glenwood City 31, Barron 13
Grantsburg 27, St. Croix Falls 20
Greendale 48, Elkhorn Area 40
Hamilton 35, Oconomowoc 34
Hartford 41, Germantown 29
Hayward 14, Spooner 0
Hortonville 13, Pulaski 0
Howards Grove 55, Valders 6
Hurley 28, Ashland 14
Janesville Craig 43, Delavan-Darien 0
Janesville Parker 35, Milton 8
Johnson Creek 47, Palmyra-Eagle 14
Kaukauna 25, West De Pere 22
Kenosha St Joseph 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 12
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26, Watertown Luther Prep 6
Kewaunee 31, Luxemburg-Casco 22
Kiel 38, Sheboygan Falls 28
Kingsford, Mich. 35, Green Bay East 0
La Crosse Central 45, Eau Claire Memorial 30
Laconia 28, Markesan 6
Ladysmith 29, Cumberland 9
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Lake Country Lutheran 11
Lancaster 18, Cuba City 7
Little Chute 33, New London 6
Lodi 49, McFarland 3
Lomira 27, Edgerton 20
Marquette University 35, Catholic Memorial 0
Marshall 49, Manawa 6
Mayville 36, Horicon 28
McDonell Central 46, Greenwood 20
Medford Area 52, Onalaska 35
Menominee, Mich. 26, Marinette 0
Menomonee Falls 49, New Berlin West 38
Menomonie 28, DeForest 6
Middleton 35, Waterford 0
Milw. King 37, Shorewood 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 6, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
Milwaukee Reagan 38, Milwaukee Riverside University 36
Mishicot 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 22
Mondovi 32, Osceola 29
Mosinee 64, Clintonville 12
Mount Horeb 36, Monroe 13
Mukwonago 41, Sun Prairie 13
Muskego 15, Oak Creek 8
Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 58, Manitowoc 7
Neenah 40, Menasha 0
Neillsville 47, Loyal 0
New Glarus 7, Belleville 0
New Holstein 14, Waupun 6
New Lisbon 22, Iowa-Grant 12
New Richmond 31, Marshfield 10
Nicolet 46, Watertown 21
Northwestern 30, Somerset 20
Oconto Falls 38, Peshtigo 0
Oostburg 24, Kohler 12
Oshkosh West 28, West Bend West 14
Ozaukee 20, St. Mary 8
Pardeeville 42, Poynette 0
Pittsville 40, Cadott 26
Pius XI Catholic 43, St Thomas More 14
Platteville 35, Mineral Point 0
Plymouth 43, Sheboygan South 6
Port Washington 35, Grafton 7
Portage 48, Whitewater 0
Potosi 44, Ithaca 16
Prairie du Chien 21, Darlington 19
Prescott 41, Durand-Arkansaw 12
Racine Case 14, Brookfield East 13
Racine Lutheran 20, Martin Luther 10
Racine Park 49, Cudahy 0
Randolph 46, Hilbert 13
Reedsville 21, Lourdes Academy 14
Rhinelander 34, Wausau East 15
Rice Lake 34, Superior 10
River Falls 35, Holmen 7
River Ridge 19, Wauzeka-Steuben 0
Royall 34, Hillsboro 12
Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 0
Sauk Prairie 34, Reedsburg Area 0
Shell Lake 72, Northwood 40
Shoreland Lutheran 59, Catholic Central 6
Slinger 56, Whitnall 7
South Milwaukee 32, New Berlin Eisenhower 14
Southern Door 26, Brillion 7
Southwestern 40, Boscobel 13
Sparta 44, Mauston 13
Spring Valley 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 17
St Mary’s Springs 28, Edgewood 3
Stanley-Boyd 50, Marathon 6
Stevens Point 21, Hudson 14
Stevenson, Ill. 38, Kenosha Bradford 21
Sun Prairie West 40, Madison West 13
Tomah 27, West Salem 13
Tomahawk 7, Lakeland 0
Two Rivers 48, Amherst 26
Union Grove 14, Kenosha Tremper 7
Verona 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Waterloo 48, Riverdale 12
Waukesha North 35, Burlington 17
Waukesha West 28, Madison Memorial 12
Waunakee 30, Notre Dame 7
Wausau West 42, De Pere 7
West Bend East 28, Sheboygan North 14
Westby 68, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 22
Westfield 56, Necedah 0
Westosha Central 42, Oregon 0
Weyauwega-Fremont 50, Rosholt 0
Whitefish Bay 44, Wisconsin Lutheran 7
Wilmot 34, Milwaukee Lutheran 18
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 41, Chilton 7
Winneconne 49, Omro 7
Wisconsin Dells 35, Black River Falls 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Iola-Scandinavia 28
Wrightstown 28, Waupaca 0
Xavier 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburndale vs. Rib Lake/Prentice, ccd.
Big Foot vs. East Troy, ccd.
Milw. Excellence vs. Milwaukee Science, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
