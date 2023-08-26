PREP FOOTBALL= Alexander 25, Tioga 6 Bottineau 36, Grafton 14 Bowman County 22, Stanley 6 Carrington 48, Rugby 14 Center-Stanton…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander 25, Tioga 6

Bottineau 36, Grafton 14

Bowman County 22, Stanley 6

Carrington 48, Rugby 14

Center-Stanton 64, Drayton 18

Central Cass 7, Oakes 0

Central McLean 58, Dunseith 18

Century 46, West Fargo 40

Des Lacs-Burlington 49, Minot North 14

Dickinson 28, West Fargo Horace 6

Dickinson Trinity 47, Bishop Ryan 0

Drake/Anamoose 40, Beulah 13

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 43, Northern Cass 14

Fargo Davies 20, Mandan 9

Fargo North 48, Grand Forks Central 7

Fargo Shanley 35, Bismarck 7

Grant Co/Flasher 52, Hettinger County 30

Hankinson 21, Maple River 6

Jamestown 33, Grand Forks Red River 28

Kidder County 30, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 6

Kindred 41, Cavalier 12

LaMoure/L-M 66, Enderlin 0

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 44, North Border 6

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50, Harvey-Wells County 12

Larimore 74, North Prairie 24

Linton/HMB 36, Beach 6

Lisbon 28, Hillsboro/Central Valley 14

Minot 37, St. Mary’s 0

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 30, Lewis and Clark/Our Redeemers 14

New Rockford-Sheyenne 35, Four Winds 12

New Salem-Almont 30, Hettinger/Scranton 0

Parshall/NSP Co-op 58, Trenton 26

Ray/Powers Lake 25, Heart River 12

Richland 15, Hatton-Northwood 12

Sargent County 47, Oak Grove Lutheran 7

Sheyenne 41, Legacy 7

Shiloh 56, Nedrose 8

South Border 49, Napoleon/G-S 26

Southern McLean 37, Kenmare-Bowbells 0

St. John 72, Midway-Minto 36

Surrey 34, Divide County 22

Thompson 26, Park River Area 20

Valley City 40, Turtle Mountain 0

Velva 40, Beulah 13

Wahpeton 39, Devils Lake 8

Watford City 22, Hazen 16

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 50, TGU 14

Williston 36, Fargo South 6

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 48, Griggs/Midkota 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.