France 6, Panama 3

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 8:08 AM

France 4 2 6
Panama 1 2 3

First Half_1, Panama, Cox, 2nd minute; 2, France, Lakrar, (Mateo), 21st; 3, France, Diani, 28th; 4, France, Diani, (penalty kick), 37th; 5, France, Le Garrec, (Bacha), 45th+5.

Second Half_6, France, Diani, (penalty kick), 52nd; 7, Panama, Pinzon, (penalty kick), 64th; 8, Panama, Cedeno, 87th; 9, France, Becho, (Perisset), 90th+10.

Goalies_France, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Solene Durand, Constance Picaud; Panama, Yenith Bailey, Sasha Fabregas, Farissa Cordoba.

Yellow Cards_Pinzon, Panama, 66th.

Referee_Laura Fortunato. Assistant Referees_Mariana De Almeida, Daiana Milone, Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez. 4th Official_Emikar Calderas.

A_40,498.

