France 4, Morocco 0

|Morocco
|0
|0
|—
|0
|France
|3
|1
|—
|4
First Half_1, France, Diani, (Karchaoui), 15th minute; 2, France, Dali, (Diani), 20th; 3, France, Le Sommer, (Diani), 23rd.
Second Half_4, France, Le Sommer, (Becho), 70th.
Goalies_Morocco, Khadija Er-Rmichi, Assia Zouhair, Ines Arouaissa; France, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Solene Durand, Constance Picaud.
Yellow Cards_Ait El Haj, Morocco, 57th.
Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Mijensa Rosancha Rensch, Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez. 4th Official_Anna Marie Keighley.
A_13,557.
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.