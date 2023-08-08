France 4, Morocco 0

Morocco 0 0 — 0 France 3 1 — 4 First Half_1, France, Diani, (Karchaoui), 15th minute; 2, France, Dali,…

Morocco 0 0 — 0 France 3 1 — 4

First Half_1, France, Diani, (Karchaoui), 15th minute; 2, France, Dali, (Diani), 20th; 3, France, Le Sommer, (Diani), 23rd.

Second Half_4, France, Le Sommer, (Becho), 70th.

Goalies_Morocco, Khadija Er-Rmichi, Assia Zouhair, Ines Arouaissa; France, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Solene Durand, Constance Picaud.

Yellow Cards_Ait El Haj, Morocco, 57th.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Mijensa Rosancha Rensch, Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez. 4th Official_Anna Marie Keighley.

A_13,557.

