France 4, Morocco 0

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 9:00 AM

Morocco 0 0 0
France 3 1 4

First Half_1, France, Diani, (Karchaoui), 15th minute; 2, France, Dali, (Diani), 20th; 3, France, Le Sommer, (Diani), 23rd.

Second Half_4, France, Le Sommer, (Becho), 70th.

Goalies_Morocco, Khadija Er-Rmichi, Assia Zouhair, Ines Arouaissa; France, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Solene Durand, Constance Picaud.

Yellow Cards_Ait El Haj, Morocco, 57th.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Mijensa Rosancha Rensch, Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez. 4th Official_Anna Marie Keighley.

A_13,557.

Sports
