Former Tottenham winger Lucas Moura to play for boyhood club Sao Paulo until the end of 2023

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has joined his boyhood team Sao Paulo until the end of the year, the Brazilian club said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Moura came out of Sao Paulo’s academy and played for the club professionally betwen 2010-12. He won the Copa Sudamericana with Sao Paulo in his last match before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain, and then promised he would return. So far, he has 33 goals in 128 matches for the Brazilian club.

“This is a special moment in my career, truly special,” Moura said, according to a club statement. “It is time, I am back home!”

Brazilian media reported that Moura is expected to join the MLS after his contract with Sao Paulo expires.

Moura played in France between 2013-18 before joining Tottenham. He was a free agent after leaving the London club at the end of the season.

