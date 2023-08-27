Live Radio
Former Olympian Alexandra Paul killed in car crash at 31, Skate Canada says

The Associated Press

August 27, 2023, 10:26 AM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Ontario earlier this week, according to Skate Canada. She was 31.

Paul was in a vehicle with her baby on Tuesday when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 in Melancthon Township and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars.

The baby was taken to a children’s hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian championship medals and competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

She retired from competitive skating in 2016.

