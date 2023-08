FIBA World Cup Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND GROUP A W L PF PA Pts Dominican Republic 1 0 87 0 2 Italy 1 0 81 67 2 Philippines 0 1 81 87 0 Angola 0 1 67 81 0 At Manila, Philippines…

At Manila, Philippines At Araneta Coliseum Friday, Aug. 25

Italy 81, Angola 67

Dominican Republic 87, Philippines 81

Sunday, Aug. 27

Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m.

Philippines vs. Angola, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m.

Philippines vs. Italy, 8 a.m.

GROUP B

W L PF PA Pts

China 0 0 0 0 0

Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 0

Serbia 0 0 0 0 0

South Sudan 0 0 0 0 0

At Manila, Philippines At Araneta Coliseum Saturday, Aug. 26

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 4 a.m.

Serbia vs. China, 8 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

China vs. South Sudan, 4 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

South Sudan vs. Serbia, 4 a.m.

China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

GROUP C

W L PF PA Pts

Greece 0 0 0 0 0

Jordan 0 0 0 0 0

New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0

United States 0 0 0 0 0

At Manila, Philippines At Mall of Asia Arena Saturday, Aug. 26

Jordan vs. Greece, 4:45 a.m.

United States vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

New Zealand vs. Jordan, 4:45 a.m.

Greece vs. United States, 8:40 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

United States vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m.

Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m.

GROUP D

W L PF PA Pts

Lithuania 1 0 93 67 2

Montenegro 1 0 91 71 2

Mexico 0 1 71 91 0

Egypt 0 1 67 93 0

At Manila, Philippines At Mall of Asia Arena Friday, Aug. 25

Montenegro 91, Mexico 71

Lithuania 93, Egypt 67

Sunday, Aug. 27

Montenegro vs. Egypt, 4:45 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Mexico, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Egypt vs. Mexico, 4:45 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m.

GROUP E

W L PF PA Pts

Australia 1 0 98 72 2

Germany 1 0 81 63 2

Finland 0 1 72 98 0

Japan 0 1 63 81 0

At Okinawa, Japan At Okinawa Arena Friday, Aug. 25

Australia 98, Finland 72

Germany 81, Japan 63

Sunday, Aug. 27

Australia vs. Germany, 4:30 a.m.

Japan vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Germany vs. Finland, 3:30 a.m.

Australia vs. Japan, 7:10 a.m.

GROUP F

W L PF PA Pts

Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0

Georgia 0 0 0 0 0

Slovenia 0 0 0 0 0

Venezuela 0 0 0 0 0

At Okinawa, Japan At Okinawa Arena Saturday, Aug. 26

Cape Verde vs. Georgia, 4 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 7:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, 4 a.m.

Georgia vs. Slovenia, 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Georgia vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 7:30 a.m.

GROUP G

W L PF PA Pts

Brazil 0 0 0 0 0

Iran 0 0 0 0 0

Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0

Spain 0 0 0 0 0

At Jakarta, Indonesia At Indonesia Arena Saturday, Aug. 26

Iran vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m.

Spain vs. Ivory Coast, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

Ivory Coast vs. Iran, 5:45 a.m.

Brazil vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Ivory Coast vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m.

Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m.

GROUP H

W L PF PA Pts

Latvia 1 0 109 70 2

Canada 1 0 95 65 2

France 0 1 65 95 0

Lebanon 0 1 70 109 0

At Jakarta, Indonesia At Indonesia Arena Friday, Aug. 25

Latvia 109, Lebanon 70

Canada 95, France 65

Sunday, Aug. 27

Lebanon vs. Canada, 5:45 a.m.

France vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Lebanon vs. France, 5:45 a.m.

Canada vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m.

