FIBA World Cup Glance

All Times EDT x-qualifies for second round CLASSIFICATION ROUND GROUP M W L PF PA Pts South Sudan 2 2 355 353 6 China 1 3 304 377 5 Angola 1 3 290 309 5 Philippines…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EDT x-qualifies for second round CLASSIFICATION ROUND GROUP M

W L PF PA Pts

South Sudan 2 2 355 353 6

China 1 3 304 377 5

Angola 1 3 290 309 5

Philippines 0 4 302 344 4

At Manila, Philippines At Araneta Coliseum Thursday, Aug. 31

China 83, Angola 76

South Sudan 87, Philippines 68

Saturday, Sept. 2

Angola vs. South Sudan, 1 a.m.

Philippines vs. China, 5 a.m.

GROUP N

W L PF PA Pts

Egypt 2 2 326 323 6

Mexico 1 3 317 387 5

New Zealand 1 3 341 377 5

Jordan 0 4 289 382 4

At Manila, Philippines At Mall of Asia Arena Thursday, Aug. 31

Mexico 108, New Zealand 100

Egypt 85, Jordan 69

Saturday, Sept. 2

New Zealand vs. Egypt, 1:45 a.m.

Jordan vs. Mexico, 5:30 a.m.

GROUP O

W L PF PA Pts

Japan 2 2 336 355 6

Finland 1 3 335 374 5

Cape Verde 1 3 295 352 5

Venezuela 0 4 296 337 4

At Okinawa, Japan At Okinawa Arena Thursday, Aug. 31

Finland 100, Cape Verde 77

Japan 86, Venezuela 77

Saturday, Sept. 2

Finland vs. Venezuela, :30 a.m.

Japan vs. Campe Verde, 4:10 a.m.

GROUP P

W L PF PA Pts

France 2 2 318 317 6

Lebanon 1 3 316 406 5

Ivory Coast 1 3 296 346 5

Iran 0 4 248 338 4

At Jakarta, Indonesia At Indonesia Arena Thursday, Aug. 31

Lebanon 94, Cote d’Ivoire 84

France 82. Iran 55

Saturday, Sept. 2

Cote d’Ivoire vs. France, 2:45 a.m.

Iran vs. Lebanon, 6:30 a.m.

SECOND ROUND GROUP I

W L PF PA Pts

Serbia 3 0 314 223 6

Dominican Republic 3 0 249 230 6

Italy 2 1 253 237 5

Puerto Rico 2 1 285 279 5

At Manila, Philippines At Araneta Coliseum Friday, Sept. 1

Serbia vs. Italy, 1 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 5 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Italy vs. Puerto Rico, 1 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.

GROUP J

W L PF PA Pts

United States 3 0 318 215 6

Lithuania 3 0 280 204 6

Montenegro 2 1 251 236 5

Greece 2 1 256 254 5

At Manila, Philippines At Mall of Asia Arena Friday, Sept. 1

United States vs. Montenegro, 1:40 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Greece, 5:40 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Greece vs. Montenegro, 1:40 a.m.

United States vs. Lithuania, 5:40 a.m.

GROUP K

W L PF PA Pts

Slovenia 3 0 280 229 6

Germany 3 0 267 220 6

Australia 2 1 289 246 5

Georgia 2 1 222 207 5

At Okinawa, Japan At Okinawa Arena Friday, Sept. 1

Germany vs. Georgia, 1:30 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Australia, 5:10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Australia vs. Georgia, :30 a.m.

Germany vs. Slovenia, 4:10 a.m.

GROUP L

W L PF PA Pts

Canada 3 0 324 213 6

Spain 3 0 275 207 6

Latvia 2 1 272 257 5

Brazil 2 1 267 232 5

At Jakarta, Indonesia At Indonesia Arena Friday, Sept. 1

Spain vs. Latvia, 2:45 a.m.

Canada vs. Brazil, 6:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Brazil vs. Latvia, 2:45 a.m.

Spain vs. Canada, 6:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.