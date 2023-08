FIBA World Cup Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND GROUP A W L PF PA Pts Dominican Republic 2 0 174 163 4 Italy 1 1 163 154 2 Angola 1 1 147 151 2 Philippines 0 2 151 167 0 At Manila, Philippines…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND GROUP A

W L PF PA Pts

Dominican Republic 2 0 174 163 4

Italy 1 1 163 154 2

Angola 1 1 147 151 2

Philippines 0 2 151 167 0

At Manila, Philippines At Araneta Coliseum Friday, Aug. 25

Italy 81, Angola 67

Dominican Republic 87, Philippines 81

Sunday, Aug. 27

Dominican Republic 87, Italy 82

Angola 80, Philippines 70

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Angola vs. Dominican Republic, 4 a.m.

Philippines vs. Italy, 8 a.m.

GROUP B

W L PF PA Pts

Serbia 1 0 105 63 2

Puerto Rico 1 0 101 96 2

South Sudan 0 1 96 101 0

China 0 1 63 105 0

At Manila, Philippines At Araneta Coliseum Saturday, Aug. 26

Puerto Rico 101, South Sudan 96

Serbia 105, China 63

Monday, Aug. 28

China vs. South Sudan, 4 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

South Sudan vs. Serbia, 4 a.m.

China vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

GROUP C

W L PF PA Pts

United States 1 0 99 72 2

Greece 1 0 92 71 2

Jordan 0 1 71 92 0

New Zealand 0 1 72 99 0

At Manila, Philippines At Mall of Asia Arena Saturday, Aug. 26

Greece 92, Jordan 71

United States 99, New Zealand 72

Monday, Aug. 28

New Zealand vs. Jordan, 4:45 a.m.

Greece vs. United States, 8:40 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

United States vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m.

Greece vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m.

GROUP D

W L PF PA Pts

Lithuania 2 0 189 133 4

Montenegro 2 0 180 145 4

Egypt 0 2 141 182 0

Mexico 0 2 137 187 0

At Manila, Philippines At Mall of Asia Arena Friday, Aug. 25

Montenegro 91, Mexico 71

Lithuania 93, Egypt 67

Sunday, Aug. 27

Montenegro 89, Egypt 74

Lithuania 96, Mexico 66

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Egypt vs. Mexico, 4:45 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Lithuania, 8:30 a.m.

GROUP E

W L PF PA Pts

Germany 2 0 166 145 4

Australia 1 1 180 157 2

Japan 1 1 161 169 2

Finland 0 2 160 196 0

At Okinawa, Japan At Okinawa Arena Friday, Aug. 25

Australia 98, Finland 72

Germany 81, Japan 63

Sunday, Aug. 27

Germany 85, Australia 82

Japan 98, Finland 88

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Germany vs. Finland, 3:30 a.m.

Australia vs. Japan, 7:10 a.m.

GROUP F

W L PF PA Pts

Georgia 1 0 85 60 2

Slovenia 1 0 100 85 2

Venezuela 0 1 85 100 0

Cape Verde 0 1 60 85 0

At Okinawa, Japan At Okinawa Arena Saturday, Aug. 26

Georgia 85, Cape Verde 60

Slovenia 100, Venezuela 85

Monday, Aug. 28

Venezuela vs. Cape Verde, 4 a.m.

Georgia vs. Slovenia, 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Georgia vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde, 7:30 a.m.

GROUP G

W L PF PA Pts

Brazil 1 0 100 59 2

Spain 1 0 94 64 2

Ivory Coast 0 1 64 94 0

Iran 0 1 59 100 0

At Jakarta, Indonesia At Indonesia Arena Saturday, Aug. 26

Brazil 100, Iran 59

Spain 94, Ivory Coast 64

Monday, Aug. 28

Ivory Coast vs. Iran, 5:45 a.m.

Brazil vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Ivory Coast vs. Brazil, 5:45 a.m.

Iran vs. Spain, 9:30 a.m.

GROUP H

W L PF PA Pts

Canada 2 0 223 138 4

Latvia 2 0 197 156 4

France 0 2 151 183 0

Lebanon 0 2 143 237 0

At Jakarta, Indonesia At Indonesia Arena Friday, Aug. 25

Latvia 109, Lebanon 70

Canada 95, France 65

Sunday, Aug. 27

Canada 128, Lebanon 73

Latvia 88, France 86

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Lebanon vs. France, 5:45 a.m.

Canada vs. Latvia, 9:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.