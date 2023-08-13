FedEx St. Jude Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,243; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Lucas Glover (2000), $3,600,000
|66-64-66-69—265
|-15
|Patrick Cantlay (1200), $2,160,000
|68-67-66-64—265
|-15
|Tommy Fleetwood (650), $1,160,000
|66-66-66-68—266
|-14
|Rory McIlroy (650), $1,160,000
|67-66-68-65—266
|-14
|Taylor Moore (440), $800,000
|66-66-65-71—268
|-12
|Corey Conners (323), $584,286
|67-72-65-65—269
|-11
|Cameron Davis (323), $584,286
|66-67-69-67—269
|-11
|Russell Henley (323), $584,286
|67-68-67-67—269
|-11
|Max Homa (323), $584,286
|68-66-65-70—269
|-11
|Sungjae Im (323), $584,286
|67-65-69-68—269
|-11
|Adam Schenk (323), $584,286
|69-66-68-66—269
|-11
|Jordan Spieth (323), $584,286
|63-68-68-70—269
|-11
|Viktor Hovland (229), $386,667
|72-64-65-69—270
|-10
|Collin Morikawa (229), $386,667
|65-70-67-68—270
|-10
|Sahith Theegala (229), $386,667
|67-68-69-66—270
|-10
|Adam Hadwin (200), $310,000
|67-66-69-69—271
|-9
|Si Woo Kim (200), $310,000
|68-67-68-68—271
|-9
|Chris Kirk (200), $310,000
|71-67-67-66—271
|-9
|Hideki Matsuyama (200), $310,000
|67-69-70-65—271
|-9
|Emiliano Grillo (168), $233,000
|65-67-69-71—272
|-8
|Beau Hossler (168), $233,000
|71-67-65-69—272
|-8
|Stephan Jaeger (168), $233,000
|69-65-69-69—272
|-8
|Justin Rose (168), $233,000
|76-67-61-68—272
|-8
|Ben Griffin (130), $158,286
|69-66-68-70—273
|-7
|Tom Kim (130), $158,286
|64-68-69-72—273
|-7
|J.T. Poston (130), $158,286
|66-67-70-70—273
|-7
|Andrew Putnam (130), $158,286
|68-67-70-68—273
|-7
|Xander Schauffele (130), $158,286
|66-68-70-69—273
|-7
|J.J. Spaun (130), $158,286
|70-68-68-67—273
|-7
|Nick Taylor (130), $158,286
|71-68-68-66—273
|-7
|Eric Cole (92), $116,000
|66-70-68-70—274
|-6
|Brian Harman (92), $116,000
|71-68-67-68—274
|-6
|Lee Hodges (92), $116,000
|68-65-72-69—274
|-6
|Sam Ryder (92), $116,000
|68-70-68-68—274
|-6
|Scottie Scheffler (92), $116,000
|67-66-71-70—274
|-6
|Cameron Young (92), $116,000
|67-71-69-67—274
|-6
|Byeong Hun An (66), $88,000
|67-68-68-72—275
|-5
|Taylor Montgomery (66), $88,000
|74-66-68-67—275
|-5
|Jon Rahm (66), $88,000
|73-67-67-68—275
|-5
|Sam Stevens (66), $88,000
|69-67-73-66—275
|-5
|Adam Svensson (66), $88,000
|66-69-70-70—275
|-5
|Brandon Wu (66), $88,000
|72-70-67-66—275
|-5
|Keegan Bradley (44), $64,133
|67-71-67-71—276
|-4
|Tyrrell Hatton (44), $64,133
|72-67-69-68—276
|-4
|Tom Hoge (44), $64,133
|67-69-73-67—276
|-4
|Keith Mitchell (44), $64,133
|70-68-72-66—276
|-4
|Davis Riley (44), $64,133
|75-68-66-67—276
|-4
|Brendon Todd (44), $64,133
|67-70-67-72—276
|-4
|Nick Hardy (34), $50,533
|67-69-71-70—277
|-3
|Vincent Norrman (34), $50,533
|67-69-69-72—277
|-3
|Aaron Rai (34), $50,533
|66-68-70-73—277
|-3
|Hayden Buckley (26), $46,400
|67-72-71-68—278
|-2
|Sam Burns (26), $46,400
|73-70-67-68—278
|-2
|Jason Day (26), $46,400
|68-72-72-66—278
|-2
|Harris English (26), $46,400
|70-71-70-67—278
|-2
|Kurt Kitayama (26), $46,400
|66-69-69-74—278
|-2
|Patrick Rodgers (26), $46,400
|70-72-66-70—278
|-2
|Rickie Fowler (21), $44,400
|70-74-67-68—279
|-1
|Mackenzie Hughes (21), $44,400
|67-68-75-69—279
|-1
|Matthew NeSmith (21), $44,400
|69-71-68-71—279
|-1
|Thomas Detry (19), $43,400
|72-64-75-69—280
|E
|Matt Kuchar (19), $43,400
|72-71-70-67—280
|E
|Sepp Straka (18), $42,800
|72-73-71-65—281
|+1
|Tony Finau (17), $42,400
|67-73-69-73—282
|+2
|Alex Smalley (16), $42,000
|70-74-70-69—283
|+3
|Wyndham Clark (14), $40,800
|70-76-70-68—284
|+4
|Matt Fitzpatrick (14), $40,800
|73-68-71-72—284
|+4
|Mark Hubbard (14), $40,800
|69-72-71-72—284
|+4
|Denny McCarthy (14), $40,800
|67-73-70-74—284
|+4
|Seamus Power (14), $40,800
|71-73-71-69—284
|+4
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.