FedEx St. Jude Championship Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Southwind Memphis, Tenn. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,243; Par: 70 Final Round (x-won on first playoff hole)…

Sunday

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,243; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Lucas Glover (2000), $3,600,000 66-64-66-69—265 -15 Patrick Cantlay (1200), $2,160,000 68-67-66-64—265 -15 Tommy Fleetwood (650), $1,160,000 66-66-66-68—266 -14 Rory McIlroy (650), $1,160,000 67-66-68-65—266 -14 Taylor Moore (440), $800,000 66-66-65-71—268 -12 Corey Conners (323), $584,286 67-72-65-65—269 -11 Cameron Davis (323), $584,286 66-67-69-67—269 -11 Russell Henley (323), $584,286 67-68-67-67—269 -11 Max Homa (323), $584,286 68-66-65-70—269 -11 Sungjae Im (323), $584,286 67-65-69-68—269 -11 Adam Schenk (323), $584,286 69-66-68-66—269 -11 Jordan Spieth (323), $584,286 63-68-68-70—269 -11 Viktor Hovland (229), $386,667 72-64-65-69—270 -10 Collin Morikawa (229), $386,667 65-70-67-68—270 -10 Sahith Theegala (229), $386,667 67-68-69-66—270 -10 Adam Hadwin (200), $310,000 67-66-69-69—271 -9 Si Woo Kim (200), $310,000 68-67-68-68—271 -9 Chris Kirk (200), $310,000 71-67-67-66—271 -9 Hideki Matsuyama (200), $310,000 67-69-70-65—271 -9 Emiliano Grillo (168), $233,000 65-67-69-71—272 -8 Beau Hossler (168), $233,000 71-67-65-69—272 -8 Stephan Jaeger (168), $233,000 69-65-69-69—272 -8 Justin Rose (168), $233,000 76-67-61-68—272 -8 Ben Griffin (130), $158,286 69-66-68-70—273 -7 Tom Kim (130), $158,286 64-68-69-72—273 -7 J.T. Poston (130), $158,286 66-67-70-70—273 -7 Andrew Putnam (130), $158,286 68-67-70-68—273 -7 Xander Schauffele (130), $158,286 66-68-70-69—273 -7 J.J. Spaun (130), $158,286 70-68-68-67—273 -7 Nick Taylor (130), $158,286 71-68-68-66—273 -7 Eric Cole (92), $116,000 66-70-68-70—274 -6 Brian Harman (92), $116,000 71-68-67-68—274 -6 Lee Hodges (92), $116,000 68-65-72-69—274 -6 Sam Ryder (92), $116,000 68-70-68-68—274 -6 Scottie Scheffler (92), $116,000 67-66-71-70—274 -6 Cameron Young (92), $116,000 67-71-69-67—274 -6 Byeong Hun An (66), $88,000 67-68-68-72—275 -5 Taylor Montgomery (66), $88,000 74-66-68-67—275 -5 Jon Rahm (66), $88,000 73-67-67-68—275 -5 Sam Stevens (66), $88,000 69-67-73-66—275 -5 Adam Svensson (66), $88,000 66-69-70-70—275 -5 Brandon Wu (66), $88,000 72-70-67-66—275 -5 Keegan Bradley (44), $64,133 67-71-67-71—276 -4 Tyrrell Hatton (44), $64,133 72-67-69-68—276 -4 Tom Hoge (44), $64,133 67-69-73-67—276 -4 Keith Mitchell (44), $64,133 70-68-72-66—276 -4 Davis Riley (44), $64,133 75-68-66-67—276 -4 Brendon Todd (44), $64,133 67-70-67-72—276 -4 Nick Hardy (34), $50,533 67-69-71-70—277 -3 Vincent Norrman (34), $50,533 67-69-69-72—277 -3 Aaron Rai (34), $50,533 66-68-70-73—277 -3 Hayden Buckley (26), $46,400 67-72-71-68—278 -2 Sam Burns (26), $46,400 73-70-67-68—278 -2 Jason Day (26), $46,400 68-72-72-66—278 -2 Harris English (26), $46,400 70-71-70-67—278 -2 Kurt Kitayama (26), $46,400 66-69-69-74—278 -2 Patrick Rodgers (26), $46,400 70-72-66-70—278 -2 Rickie Fowler (21), $44,400 70-74-67-68—279 -1 Mackenzie Hughes (21), $44,400 67-68-75-69—279 -1 Matthew NeSmith (21), $44,400 69-71-68-71—279 -1 Thomas Detry (19), $43,400 72-64-75-69—280 E Matt Kuchar (19), $43,400 72-71-70-67—280 E Sepp Straka (18), $42,800 72-73-71-65—281 +1 Tony Finau (17), $42,400 67-73-69-73—282 +2 Alex Smalley (16), $42,000 70-74-70-69—283 +3 Wyndham Clark (14), $40,800 70-76-70-68—284 +4 Matt Fitzpatrick (14), $40,800 73-68-71-72—284 +4 Mark Hubbard (14), $40,800 69-72-71-72—284 +4 Denny McCarthy (14), $40,800 67-73-70-74—284 +4 Seamus Power (14), $40,800 71-73-71-69—284 +4

