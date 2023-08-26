Everton still without a goal as Wolves score late to earn 1-0 win in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Wolverhampton substitute Sasa Kalajdzic scored a late winner two minutes after coming on to secure a…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Wolverhampton substitute Sasa Kalajdzic scored a late winner two minutes after coming on to secure a 1-0 victory at Everton in the English Premier League and leave the host still without a point or a goal.

Everton dominated large parts of the game and had 15 shots, but it was the visitors who scored with their only effort on target in the 87th minute.

Kalajdzic rose highest to glance in Pedro Neto’s hanging, inswinging cross and give Wolves their first points after two opening losses.

Everton still hasn’t scored in three straight defeats, though, and is off to its worst start to a season since 1990.

Everton manager changed his lineup to include youngsters Lewis Dobbin and Jarrad Branthwaite and the hosts looked more vibrant going forward than in the two previous weeks. But the team still lacks a cutting edge up front with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured.

Fabio Silva also turned home a cross from Neto in the 57th but Everton was spared by the offside flag that time.

